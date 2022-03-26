Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $14.01. Vertex shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,457.00, a P/E/G ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,959 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

