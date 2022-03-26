Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.86

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 18670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $388,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,573 shares of company stock worth $2,465,557 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

