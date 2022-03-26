NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 4.3%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.52 and last traded at $91.40. 37,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,989,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $110,652,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.