NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 4.3%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.52 and last traded at $91.40. 37,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,989,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $110,652,000. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
