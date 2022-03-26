Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

