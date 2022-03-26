Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.10.

REGI opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,077,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

