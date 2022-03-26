Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.