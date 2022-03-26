Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) PT Lowered to $95.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ:SLN opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
