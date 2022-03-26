Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) PT Lowered to $95.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silence Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

