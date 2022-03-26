BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 510,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,067,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BAESY opened at $39.90 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 830 ($10.93) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
