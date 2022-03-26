Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barloworld stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

