Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) to “Hold”

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SEAT. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,023,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,053,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

