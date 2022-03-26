BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BIOYF opened at $7.20 on Friday. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Get BioSyent alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.