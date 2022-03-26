Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 9,600 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $260,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.39. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.03 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

