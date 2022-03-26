Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Bath & Body Works worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $300,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

