CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 95 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $318.91 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

