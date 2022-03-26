Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Exicure’s earnings. Exicure posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exicure will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exicure.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Exicure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Exicure by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 48.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCUR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

