Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Exicure’s earnings. Exicure posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Exicure will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exicure.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XCUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
XCUR opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
