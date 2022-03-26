Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. TELUS reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after acquiring an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.