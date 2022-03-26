Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $274.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.82. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

