$0.17 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

