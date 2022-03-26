ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Raised to €14.90

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on E. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. ENI has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after buying an additional 598,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 121,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ENI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 135,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

