Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 631,719 shares.The stock last traded at $113.79 and had previously closed at $115.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.