CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 415 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 23.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

