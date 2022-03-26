Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $208.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average of $212.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

