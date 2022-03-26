OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OFG. StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.32.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $140.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 82.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.