Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of PAX opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $888.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of -0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 222,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,822 shares in the last quarter.

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.