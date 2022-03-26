Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PHG stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

