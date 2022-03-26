Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.