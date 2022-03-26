Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anaplan by 40.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Anaplan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Anaplan by 56,533.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

