Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Insider Purchases A$28,951.48 in Stock

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode acquired 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.45 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of A$28,951.48 ($21,445.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.63%.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

