Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 1,452 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05.

Shares of KNBE opened at $23.61 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 808,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 492,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

