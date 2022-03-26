ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez Sells 2,170 Shares

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.