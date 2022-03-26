ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez Sells 2,170 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChargePoint stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

