Analyzing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 9,998.03% -2.38% -2.24% The Swiss Helvetia Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $7.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 86.8%. The Swiss Helvetia Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. SuRo Capital pays out 134.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SuRo Capital and The Swiss Helvetia Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Swiss Helvetia Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.97%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.47 million 190.28 $147.07 million $5.78 1.54 The Swiss Helvetia Fund $2.87 million 41.03 $17.02 million N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Swiss Helvetia Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats The Swiss Helvetia Fund on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as capital appreciation, income, economic and industry trends, quality of management, financial condition, business plan, industry and sector market position, dividend payout ratio, and corporate governance to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI EAFE Index. It was previously known as The Helvetia Fund, Inc. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. was formed in October 24, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

