Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 316.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

NOC opened at $458.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $315.67 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

