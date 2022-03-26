CVA Family Office LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,590,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 383.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

NYSE APTV opened at $118.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

