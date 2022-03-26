Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 50,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 377,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

