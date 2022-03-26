CVA Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 802 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,708,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Allstate by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

NYSE ALL opened at $141.80 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

