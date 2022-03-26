Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

