Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE AIRC opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

