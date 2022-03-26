DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.86. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

