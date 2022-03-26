Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPWH. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 72.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 114,545.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

