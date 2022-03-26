Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

TRVI stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.02.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

