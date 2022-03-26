ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.82.

WISH opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

