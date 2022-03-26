HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $260.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.21 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.