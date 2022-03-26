CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDXX opened at $538.93 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.