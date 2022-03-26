CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,707,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 59.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $98.74 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

