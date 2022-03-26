New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.47 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $86.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

