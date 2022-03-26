UBS Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $290.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.70.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

