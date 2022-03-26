Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Finance Of America Companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

NYSE FOA opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

