Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.85) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.