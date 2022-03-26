Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.85) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.96) to ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.