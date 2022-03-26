Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,428.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Tuya by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tuya by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,357,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $7,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

