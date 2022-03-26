Morgan Stanley Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

